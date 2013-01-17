* Societe Generale says "time may not be ripe yet" for a rate cut in January, and recommends a contrarian tactical flattener in India's offshore OIS curve. * SocGen says "there is no convincing evidence to argue for a January rate cut" as inflation is likely to remain sticky despite the easing in December. * Orderly daily liquidity adjustment operations and money market levels suggest ample liquidity conditions in India, the bank adds. * With USD/INR expected to trade in a broad 54/55.50 range, it may be premature for the Reserve Bank of India to ease policy at the cost of higher future inflation, it further argues. * SocGen recommends initiating a 2-5 year offshore IRS flattener at plus 0.5 basis point, with a target of negative 15 bps, and a stop loss at plus 7 bps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)