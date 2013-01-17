* Societe Generale says "time may not be ripe yet" for a rate
cut in January, and recommends a contrarian tactical flattener
in India's offshore OIS curve.
* SocGen says "there is no convincing evidence to argue for a
January rate cut" as inflation is likely to remain sticky
despite the easing in December.
* Orderly daily liquidity adjustment operations and money market
levels suggest ample liquidity conditions in India, the bank
adds.
* With USD/INR expected to trade in a broad 54/55.50
range, it may be premature for the Reserve Bank of India to ease
policy at the cost of higher future inflation, it further
argues.
* SocGen recommends initiating a 2-5 year offshore IRS flattener
at plus 0.5 basis point, with a target of negative 15 bps, and a
stop loss at plus 7 bps.
