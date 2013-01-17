* USD/INR at 54.25/26 after dropping to a more than
one-month low of 54.2250, its lowest since Dec. 13 and weaker
compared to its previous close of 54.69/70.
* State-run Indian oil marketing companies can now raise diesel
prices in line with increases in global crude oil prices, Oil
Minister Veerappa Moily said on Thursday, a move that could help
the government reduce its vast subsidy bill.
* Traders said the move would also help contain the government's
wide fiscal deficit, which is a positive for the rupee.
* The euro rose to a 9-1/2 month high against the sterling on
Thursday as worries about the poor UK economic outlook
contrasted with better sentiment towards the single currency.
* Dollar demand from oil firms is however prevalent and is
likely to limit further losses, dealers say.
