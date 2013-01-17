* USD/INR at 54.25/26 after dropping to a more than one-month low of 54.2250, its lowest since Dec. 13 and weaker compared to its previous close of 54.69/70. * State-run Indian oil marketing companies can now raise diesel prices in line with increases in global crude oil prices, Oil Minister Veerappa Moily said on Thursday, a move that could help the government reduce its vast subsidy bill. * Traders said the move would also help contain the government's wide fiscal deficit, which is a positive for the rupee. * The euro rose to a 9-1/2 month high against the sterling on Thursday as worries about the poor UK economic outlook contrasted with better sentiment towards the single currency. * Dollar demand from oil firms is however prevalent and is likely to limit further losses, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)