* India's near-end OIS off highs after the government says state-run oil firms can set diesel prices, leading to hopes of fiscal consolidation. The 1-year OIS down 1 basis point at 7.56 pct after earlier rising to 7.59 percent. * The 5-year OIS also 1 bp down at 7.14 percent. * The negative spread between 1-, 5-year currently stands at 45 bps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)