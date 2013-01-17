BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
January 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Land of Nordrhein Westfalen (NRW)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.69
Reoffer price 99.69
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Natixis, Unicredit
& WGZ Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.45 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000NRW0E68
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.