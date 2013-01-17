BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Hong Fok Corp Ltd
Issue Amount S$100 million
Maturity Date January 24, 2018
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 4.75 pct
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & OCBC
Listing SGZ
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.