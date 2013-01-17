MUMBAI Jan 17 The following list contains
details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest
announced details is attached at the bottom.
LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS
---------------------
* Airports Authority of India (AAI) invited bids on Monday to
raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.47 million) via five-year
bonds.
* IDFC Ltd is planning to raise at least 3 billion
rupees ($54.69 million) via three-year bonds at 8.85 percent.
* Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services is
planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($45.57 million)
through 10-year unsecured subordinate debt at 9.80 percent
annual coupon.
* State-owned Power Finance Corp has priced its new 10
billion rupee ($181 million ) 5-year bonds at 8.75 percent. The
bonds, with a put/call option after year 2, went to ICICI Bank,
which bid at the lowest coupon. (IFR)
* Exim Bank plans to raise at least 1 billion
rupees ($18.38 million) via five-year bonds at 8.76 percent.
* National Housing Bank plans to raise 10 billion
rupees ($182.27 million) via bonds at 8.95 percent coupon.
* Raymond Ltd is planning to raise 750 million
rupees ($13.74 million) through two-year bonds at 10.50 percent.
* Power Finance Corp Ltd has invited quotes on
Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.47 million)
through two-year bonds.
* PNB Housing Finance Ltd, a unit of Punjab National Bank
, plans to raise 4 billion rupees ($73.94 million) via
dual tranche bonds.
* Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.32 million)
via ten-year bonds at 8.93 percent.
* National Housing Bank plans to raise up to 5
billion rupees ($91.45 million) via bonds at 8.78 percent
coupon.
* United Bank of India plans to raise 3 billion
rupees ($55.15 million) via unsecured perpetual bonds at 9.27
percent.
* Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion
rupees ($91.92 million) through a bond issue at 9.40 percent.
* Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion
rupees ($91.92 million) through a bond issue at 9.24 percent.
* LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2
billion rupees ($35.98 million) via two-year bonds at 9.37
percent.
* Power Finance Corp plans to sell at least 1
billion rupees ($18.15 million) via tax-free bonds.
* Rural Electrification Corp Ltd plans to sell up
to 5 billion rupees ($90.76 million) via a private placement of
tax-free bonds.
PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS
---------------------
* National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development
(NABARD) plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.26 million) via
three-year bonds at 8.83 percent.
* Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd is planning to
raise 12 billion rupees ($219.02 million) via lower tier II
bonds at 8.93 percent coupon.
* India's Exim Bank plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees
($36.99 million) via three-year bonds with a put/call at the end
of 18 months at 8.65 percent.
* Steel Authority of India has raised 5 billion
rupees ($91.65 million) through its at least 1.5 billion rupees
bonds sale.
* Hindustan Petroleum Corp has commitments worth at
least 4 billion rupees ($73.32 million) through its three-year
bond sale at 8.75 percent.
* Volkswagen Finance Private Ltd, a unit of Volkswagen AG
, plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($54.99 million)
through dual tranche bonds.
* Indian state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.20
million) via a three-year bond sale.
* India's Century Textiles & Industries Ltd plans to
raise 5 billion rupees ($93.01 million) through three-year bonds
with a put/call option at the end of 30 months at 10.07 percent
monthly coupon.
* India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd has
received bids of over 25 billion rupees ($465.03 million) for
its minimum 5 billion rupees bond sale.
* Steel Authority of India plans to raise at least
1.5 billion rupees ($27.90 million) through a bonds sale.
* India's LIC Housing Finance plans to raise at
least 4 billion rupees ($74.36 million) in a two-tranche bond
sale.
* India's L&T Shipbuilding has finalised terms for its 25
billion rupees ($470.59 million) dual-tranche bond sale and has
picked two arrangers, two sources with direct knowledge of the
plans said on Friday.
* Power Grid Corp of India priced its new bonds at 8.85
percent, 10 bps inside the upper cap of 8.95 percent.
* India's LIC Housing Finance plans to raise at least
6.5 billion rupees ($122.58 million) in two tranche bond sale.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to
raise at least 5 billion rupees ($94.29 million) through
two-year bonds at 9.18 percent.
* India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd plans to
raise 2.5 billion rupees ($47.15 million) via two-year zero
coupon bonds at 9.40 percent.
* Sesa Goa, owned by miner Vedanta Resources,
plans to raise 11 billion rupees ($207.02 million) through
one-year commercial paper at a yield of 9.20 percent.
* Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion rupees
($94.3 million) through a bond issue at 9.40 percent.
* Air India's proposed jumbo 74 billion rupees ($1.3bn) 19-year
bond sale has failed to take off again, after it postponed the
deadline for bid submissions to October 12. The company is still
hoping to get an unconditional guarantee before the new
deadline. (IFR)
* India's Power Finance Corp is planning to launch
an unsecured bond sale to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees
($28.72 million).
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp is planning to raise
5 billion rupees ($95.74 million) via bonds at 8.65 percent.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to
raise at least 2 billion rupees $38.30 million) through
five-year bonds at 9.20 percent.
* L&T Seawoods, a subsidiary of engineering and construction
giant Larsen & Toubro, is planning a three-year bond
sale of up to 4 billion rupees ($76 million).
* India's Rural Electrification Corp (REC) has
received bids of over 34 billion rupees ($644.61 million) for
its minimum 1.5 billion rupee bond sale.
* Mortgage financier HDFC fixed its second bond sale
on Thursday. The new minimum 3 billion rupees ($56 million)
5-year sale was priced at 9.25 percent, at the same level as the
previous 2 billion rupees 2-year sale fixed earlier in the day.
* National carrier Air India has once again postponed the
deadline for bid submissions for its proposed jumbo 74 billion
rupees ($1.3 bln) 19-year sale.
* State-owned Gujarat State Power Corp will wrap up its debut
30 billion rupees ($563 mln) three-tranche bond sale tomorrow
via Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Trust Capital.
* The Central Bank of India is planning to borrow at
least 2 billion rupees ($37.41 million) via perpetual bond at
9.40 percent coupon.
*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription.
**-Final book not yet compiled.
LT2-Lower Tier II bonds
UT2-Upper Tier II bonds
T1- Perpetual Tier I
# semi-annualised coupon
NCD - Non-convertible debentures
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)