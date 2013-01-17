Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 13, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 23.5

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 375 million

Swedish crown when fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.