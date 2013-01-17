BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 13, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 23.5
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 375 million
Swedish crown when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.