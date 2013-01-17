(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Claymont City School District,
Ohio (the district):
--$2,886,000 unlimited tax general obligation school improvement refunding bonds, series
2006 affirmed at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
SECURITY
The bonds are a general obligation of the district, secured by a voter-approved debt service
millage that is adjusted to yield sufficient revenue to pay debt service without limitation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE: The Outlook revision to Stable reflects an improved financial
position as a result of expenditure reductions, most notably employee health care concessions.
IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION: After four years of net operating deficits, the district
recorded a surplus in fiscal 2012. Reserves have increased to adequate levels and the most
recent five-year forecast is improved with positive cash balances through 2015.
CONSTRAINED REVENUE RAISING ENVIRONMENT: In light of the uncertainty of the impact of a new
state funding formula and lack of voter support for new property tax levies, Fitch believes the
district's revenue raising options are constrained with financial flexibility dependent on
expenditure controls.
STABLE ECONOMY: The local economy is stable with county unemployment rates trending lower
than state and national levels. An uptick of oil and gas exploration is notable. Wealth and
income indicators for the county are below-average.
FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE: The district's debt burden is modest with no future capital projects
planned and above-average amortization.
CREDIT PROFILE
The district, located in Tuscarawas County in eastern Ohio, serves the City of Uhrichsville
and Village of Dennison. The district's enrolment of approximately 2,100 has remained fairly
stable over the last few years and is projected to remain so over the near to medium term. The
county population in 2012 totaled 11,947, a decline of about 4% since 2000.
For the 2010-11 school year, the district received an effective rating on the state school
report card, the third highest of six designations of academic achievement. The 2011-12 report
card has not been published, but the district expects to maintain the same rating.
REVISED OUTLOOK REFLECTS IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION
After recording four consecutive general fund operating deficits after transfers from fiscal
2008 to fiscal 2011, the district recorded a moderate (2.3% of expenditures) surplus in fiscal
2012 (year-end June 30) on an unaudited GAAP basis. General fund revenues increased by 5.2% due
to increased property tax collections. Expenditures remained relatively flat for the third year
in a row due to reduced payments for employee salaries and benefits, supplies, and equipment
purchases.
A new two-year labor contract was signed in June 2012 with the district receiving
significant permanent health care concessions. The savings will provide additional temporary
budgetary relief. At June 30, 2012, the unrestricted general fund balance totaled $1.8 million
which, while low on an absolute basis, equals an adequate 10.5% of spending compared to $1.2
million or 7.2% of spending at June 30, 2011.
The October 2012 five-year (2013-2017) cash-basis forecast continues to show deficit
operations but at much smaller amounts ($23,000 in 2013 increasing to $2.6 million in 2017) than
previous forecasts. Ending cash balances are positive through fiscal 2015 with negative balances
of $1.4 million and $4 million in fiscal 2016 and 2017, respectively. While recognizing the
conservative assumptions of the forecast, Fitch believes that the district's long-term
structural balance will remain challenging given the constrained revenue raising environment.
Cost containment remains essential to the district's financial health.
CONSTRAINED REVENUE ENVIRONMENT
District finances rely heavily on state funding, which comprises approximately 75% of
general fund revenues; property taxes provide another 18%. Although state funding has remained
stable over the last few years, future funding is uncertain as the Governor plans to implement a
new school funding formula in 2014. It is unclear whether the new formula will prove positive or
negative to rural and less affluent districts like Claymont.
With the exception of a 3 mill emergency levy that expires in 2014 (about 2.3% of general
fund spending), the district's property tax levies do not require renewal which Fitch views
favorably. Typical of Ohio school districts, renewal levies have strong voter support, but new
levies have proven unpopular. The most recent attempt at a new levy was in November 2010. A 6.1
mill emergency levy was defeated with only a 34% approval rate. At present the district has no
plans to put a new levy on the ballot in 2013, although management plans to seek an extension of
the 3 mill emergency levy. Positively, the district has some expenditure flexibility. To date
the district has managed employee costs through attrition but has the ability to implement
layoffs while still maintaining the required teacher/student ratio.
STABLE BUT LIMITED ECONOMY
The local economy is largely rural and residential in nature. The district's largest
employer, Twin City Hospital, experienced financial problems in 2010 but was purchased in May
2011 and has since stabilized. The county's unemployment rate has historically been above state
and national levels but is showing positive trends. As of October 2012, the county recorded an
unemployment rate of 5.7%, below the state and U.S. rates of 6.3% and 7.5%, respectively, and
well below the county's October 2011 rate of 7.8%. County employment increased by 3.8% over the
same time period which may reflect an uptick in economic activity related to oil and gas
exploration. Reflecting the rural economy, wealth levels for the district, as measured by per
capita income, are weak at 68% of the state and 62% of the U.S.
FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE
The district's overall debt levels are modest at $258 per capita or 0.7% of market value.
There are no future debt plans or major capital needs in the near to medium term, and principal
amortization is rapid with 100% of debt retired in 10 years. Debt service represents a modest
2.1% of government fund expenditures.
The district contributes to the School Employees Retirement System and the State Teachers
Retirement System, both multiple-employer defined pension plans. The District is required to
make contributions in accordance with rates established by the state and has annually met the
annual contribution, although this has not always equaled the actuarially required contribution
(ARC). Contributions represented a moderate 7.8% of unaudited 2012 government fund spending.
Total carrying costs for debt service, pension payment (which moderately underfunds the ARC) and
OPEB are manageable at 9.9% of spending.