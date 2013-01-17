Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc
Guarantor Financial Indemnity from the United Kingdom
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.501
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
