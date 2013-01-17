Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 13, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.553

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JP Morgan &

Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0878567394

Data supplied by International Insider.