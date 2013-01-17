January 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Cooperatieve Central Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A

(Rabobank Nederland)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 29, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 101.167

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0878575900

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.