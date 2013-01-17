January 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Cooperatieve Central Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A
(Rabobank Nederland)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 29, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 101.167
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS0878575900
