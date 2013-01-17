Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 70 bp

Reoffer price 99.911

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 73 bp

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, NAB & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

