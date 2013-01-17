Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd
Guarantor Bank of New Zealand
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 70 bp
Reoffer price 99.911
Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 73 bp
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, NAB & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Data supplied by International Insider.