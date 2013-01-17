Halyk Bank signs framework agreement on Kazkommertsbank takeover
ALMATY, June 2 The key parties in a bid by Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank to take over Kazkommertsbank signed a framework agreement on Friday, the central bank said.
Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc
Guarantor Nestle S.A
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date July 24, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.576
Yield 1.451 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.7bp
over the 0.75 pct December 2017 UST
Payment Date Janaury 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi & UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0878581890
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
ALMATY, June 2 The key parties in a bid by Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank to take over Kazkommertsbank signed a framework agreement on Friday, the central bank said.
June 2 Pfizer Inc on Friday defeated an effort to revive more than 300 lawsuits alleging that its antidepressant Zoloft causes cardiac birth defects in children when taken by women during early pregnancy.