* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was up 0.45 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Friday, tracking overnight gains in global equities markets after firm U.S. data signalled strength in the world's largest economy, lifting sentiment ahead of a batch of economic indicators from China later in the day * Foreign investors bought 5.64 billion rupees of stocks while domestic institutions sold 5.19 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when India's BSE index rose 0.74 percent. * Traders say oil stocks would be on watch as India's government told fuel retailers to raise the prices of subsidised diesel in small amounts every month starting Friday in an attempt to prop up public finances without causing a popular backlash before elections. * Earnings on Friday: Wipro, ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)