* USD/INR is expected to edge further down versus its previous close of 54.3850/3950 following a risk on mood in global markets on the back of strong U.S. data. * The pair had dropped to a more than a one-month low of 54.2250 on Thursday. * Asian shares edge up, tracking overnight gains in global equities markets after firm U.S. data signals strength in the world's largest economy, lifting sentiment ahead of a batch of economic indicators from China later in the day. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.3 percent while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading up 0.4 percent. * The pair is seen opening around 54.20 and moving in a 54.05 to 54.50 range initially in the session with dollar demand from oil refiners being a key factor to watch out for. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)