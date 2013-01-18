* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 7.84 percent on Thursday, is seen treading water as investors will weigh the likely rate decision options with the central bank later this month. * Hopes for a 50 basis points cut in key rates have been crushed after recent comments from the central bank chief who said inflation is still high. However, traders still expect a 25 bps cut. * The government's decision to partially deregulate diesel prices is also expected to push up inflation which will be something that RBI considers when taking a decision on Jan. 29. * Bonds rose on Thursday following the diesel announcement as it would help rein in the government's fiscal deficit in the medium to longer-term but its implication on the RBI's policy decision may push up yields slightly on Friday. * The 10-year is seen in a range of 7.82 to 7.88 percent with traders keenly watching the auction results to gauge the overall demand for debt in the market. It will also be the first multiple-price based auction in recent months. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)