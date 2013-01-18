* USD/INR trades at 54.14/15 versus its previous close of 54.3850/3950. The pair dropped to as low as 54.08 in opening deals, its weakest since Dec. 6. * Traders expect 54.04 level, its low on Dec. 6, to be a strong support for the pair. * Oil refiners are expected to pump up purchases around current levels, limiting further falls. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.05 to 54.40 range initially in the session. * Asian shares advance as encouraging Chinese data confirms a recovery was on track in the world's second largest economy, cementing positive sentiment after rise in global equities overnight on firm U.S. data. * Domestic shares up 0.4 percent in pre-open trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)