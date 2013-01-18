* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points lower at 7.82 percent on fiscal consolidation hopes after government acts on diesel prices. * "The fact that bulk prices are fully deregulated and also the intention is to eventually align with global prices is a positive," says foreign bank dealer. * India's government told fuel retailers to raise the price of subsidised diesel in small amounts every month starting Friday in an attempt to prop up public finances without causing a popular backlash before elections. * Next immediate trigger is 120-billion-rupee auction scheduled later in session, will be watched to see how investors bid, which will be held via multiple price auction. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)