Jan 18 * The BSE index gains 0.17 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.15 percent. * Shares in state-run oil companies such as ONGC surged for a second consecutive session on Friday after the government's diesel price hike was seen reducing their subsidy burden. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd is up 10.2 percent, adding about $6 billion in market value. * Refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd gains 5.3 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is up 5.8 percent. Oil India Ltd is up 7.9 percent. * However, shares in India's No.3 software services provider Wipro Ltd were down 4 percent after earlier falling as much as 5 percent, with traders saying the performance of the company's core IT services segment was not as strong as expected. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)