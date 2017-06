* Credit Suisse expects India OIS curve to steepen as it is already pricing in rate easing and offers limited value being received. * "We expect the curve to steepen reflecting the impact of RBI's cuts on the overnight rate but residual concerns on duration," says a note. * Investment bank retains long 2017 bonds against 5-year OIS and pay 2-year, receive 5-year OIS steepeners. * Bonds expected to outperform on rate cuts, buying by RBI and foreigners, coupled with a lull in supply. * Bank remains tactically bullish on INR over the next couple of months, helped by likely policy changes, a possible 50 bps rate cut by RBI on Jan. 29 and increased bond quotas for foreigners. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)