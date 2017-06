* USD/INR trading at 53.92/93, close to the day's low of 53.85, its weakest since Nov. 2 and weaker compared to its previous close of 54.3850/3950. * Traders say gains in domestic shares helping bring in dollar inflows and offsetting demand from oil firms. Local shares trading up 0.5 percent. * Gains in most Asian currencies and shares following strong data in the U.S. and China also aiding sentiment for the local unit. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)