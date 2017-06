* India's rate markets largely indifferent to government's move to partially set free diesel prices. * The 1-year OIS down 1 basis point at 7.55 pct, while the 5-year OIS is 1 bp up at 7.15 percent. * Dealers say rate market still giving more weight to recent governor comments that inflation still high, no room for monetary easing. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)