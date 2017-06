* India's three-day cash rates were steady at 8.05/8.15 percent as demand remained firm in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window dropped to 800.95 billion rupees. * Cash is likely to tighten a bit further on Monday when outflows towards the 120 billion rupees debt sale takes place. * Traders expect the central bank to step in and buy bonds via open market operations if cash conditions tighten too much. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform stands at 99.03 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 600.31 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.95 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)