* The 0.4 percent fall in Indian bank deposits in December has
been pinned to various reasons including negative real interst
rates and a preference for higher-yielding gold assets, all of
which are "completely off the mark," says Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
* Instead, the fall has more to do with a statistical quirk: the
RBI counts bank deposits on the last Friday of the month, which
can skew numbers depending on when the month actually ends.
* Thus in December, RBI counted deposits on Friday, Dec. 28,
even though the month did not end until Monday, Dec. 31.
* Looked through a longer period, BofA Merrill says the lack of
liquidity and the impact on deposit growth is the far bigger
concern given it can impact lending rates.
* The RBI's $35 billion in forex intervention has sucked out
rupee liquidity, and thus BofA Merrill expects the RBI to buy an
additional 320 billion rupees worth of bonds via OMOs by March
2013.
* Merrill expects deposit growth of 15-16 percent by March, now
that the RBI has cut the cash reserve ratio by 50 bps and
resumed OMOs.
