* Indian forex and debt investors are feeling cautiously
bullish, as the countdown begins for the RBI policy review on
Jan. 29.
* More gains could be in store for both next week following the
government's decision to partially deregulate diesel, in what
has been a welcome measure of fiscal discipline.
* Traders say the 10-year bond is likely to move
in a 7.75-7.85 percent range until the policy review when the
central bank is widely expected to lower rates by 25 basis
points. For the poll see
* Rupee having hit a two-and-half month high is seen
meeting with stiff resistance at 53.50 levels but if inflows
into shares continue, the unit may rise towards 52 next week,
say dealers.
* Global risk will continue to remain important, with traders
awaiting the U.S. presidential inaugration on Tuesday to see if
Barack Obama gives any indications on the debt ceiling
resolution plans.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Wednesday - Bi-weekly money supply data
Friday - Markets closed for a local holiday
Weekly forex reserves, bank credit data
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)