* Earnings will continue to set the tone in Indian markets, with Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd among the companies set to post October-December results. * The government's decision to allow diesel price hikes should continue to help support shares although state-run oil stocks such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd that rallied on the news may be susceptible to profit-taking. * India's ruling Congress Party kicks off a three-day conference in the state of Rajasthan, with all leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and all top ministers attending. * The big event this month still remains the RBI's policy review on Jan. 29, with most analysts expecting a 25 bps cut in interest rates after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao dented hopes for a 50 bps cut this week after calling inflation "still quite high." KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sat: India's ruling Congress party starts 3-day conference Mon.: NTPC Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Cairn India Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd earnings Tues.: Hindustan Unilever earnings Wedns.: Reliance Communications Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd earnings Thurs.: Larsen & Toubro earnings Fri.: Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Power Ltd earnings