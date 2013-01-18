January 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower BNP paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 3, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 37.5bp

Reoffer price 100.091

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0879057643

ISIN XS0859873050

