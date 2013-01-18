(Updates to include Congress Party conference, make note of
market holiday)
* Indian forex and debt investors are cautiously bullish, as the
countdown begins to the central bank policy review on Jan. 29.
* More gains could be in store in a holiday-shortened trading
week following the government's decision to partially deregulate
diesel prices, in what has been a welcome measure of fiscal
discipline.
* India's ruling Congress Party kicks off a three-day conference
in the state of Rajasthan, with all leaders, including party
chief Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and all top
ministers attending.
* Traders say the 10-year bond is likely to move
in a 7.75-7.85 percent range until the policy review when the
central bank is widely expected to lower rates by 25 basis
points. For the poll, see
* Rupee having hit a two-and-half month high is seen
meeting with stiff resistance at 53.50 levels, but if inflows
into shares continue, the unit may rise towards 52 next week,
say dealers.
* Global risk will continue to remain important, with traders
awaiting the U.S. presidential inauguration on Tuesday to see if
Barack Obama gives any indications on the debt ceiling
resolution plans.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Sat: India's ruling Congress party starts 3-day conference
Wed: Bi-weekly money supply data
Fri: FX/debt markets closed for a local holiday
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)