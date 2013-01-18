(Updates to include Congress Party conference, make note of market holiday) * Indian forex and debt investors are cautiously bullish, as the countdown begins to the central bank policy review on Jan. 29. * More gains could be in store in a holiday-shortened trading week following the government's decision to partially deregulate diesel prices, in what has been a welcome measure of fiscal discipline. * India's ruling Congress Party kicks off a three-day conference in the state of Rajasthan, with all leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and all top ministers attending. * Traders say the 10-year bond is likely to move in a 7.75-7.85 percent range until the policy review when the central bank is widely expected to lower rates by 25 basis points. For the poll, see * Rupee having hit a two-and-half month high is seen meeting with stiff resistance at 53.50 levels, but if inflows into shares continue, the unit may rise towards 52 next week, say dealers. * Global risk will continue to remain important, with traders awaiting the U.S. presidential inauguration on Tuesday to see if Barack Obama gives any indications on the debt ceiling resolution plans. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sat: India's ruling Congress party starts 3-day conference Wed: Bi-weekly money supply data Fri: FX/debt markets closed for a local holiday (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)