UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Powerlong Real Estate Holding Ltd
Guarantor Substantially all the Restricted Subsidiaries
outside the PRC
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date January 25, 2018
Coupon 11.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.608
Yield 11.625
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, The Royal Bank of Scotland
& Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ratings B3 (Moody's), B (S&P)
Listing SEHK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.8 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7