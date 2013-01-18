Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Powerlong Real Estate Holding Ltd

Guarantor Substantially all the Restricted Subsidiaries

outside the PRC

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date January 25, 2018

Coupon 11.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.608

Yield 11.625

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, The Royal Bank of Scotland

& Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ratings B3 (Moody's), B (S&P)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue