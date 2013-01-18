January 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon S.A

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2023

Coupon 3.311 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

Mitsubishi, RBS & Societe Generale

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011400571

Data supplied by International Insider.