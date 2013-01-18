(Edits)
By Reiji Murai and Miyoung Kim
TOKYO/SEOUL, Jan 18 Sharp Corp (6753.T) has
nearly halted production of 9.7-inch screens for Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPad, two sources said, possibly as demand shifts to
its smaller iPad mini.
Sharp's iPad screen production line at its Kameyama plant in
central Japan has fallen to the minimal level to keep the line
running this month after a gradual slowdown began at the end of
2012 as Apple manages its inventory, the industry sources with
knowledge of Sharp's production plans told Reuters.
Sharp has stopped shipping iPad panels, the people with
knowledge of the near total production shutdown said. The exact
level of remaining screen output at Sharp was not immediately
clear but it was extremely limited, they said.
Company spokeswoman Miyuki Nakayama said: "We don’t disclose
production levels".
Apple officials, contacted late in the evening after normal
business hours in California, did not have an immediate comment.
The sources didn’t say exactly why production had nearly
halted. Among the possibilities are a seasonal drop in demand, a
switch to another supplier, a shift in the balance of sales to
the mini iPad, or an update in the design of the product.
Macquarie Research has estimated that iPad shipments will
tumble nearly 40 percent in the current quarter to about 8
million from about 13 million in the fourth quarter, although
Apple's total tablet shipments will show a much smaller decrease
due to strong iPad mini sales.
APPLE SHARES
Any indication that iPad sales are struggling could add to
concern that the appeal of Apple products is waning after
earlier media reports said it is slashing orders for iPhone 5
screens and other components from its Asian suppliers.
Those reports helped knock Apple's shares temporarily below
$500 this week, the first time its stock had been below the
threshold mark in almost one year.
Apple, the reports said, has asked state-managed Japan
Display, Sharp and LG Display to halve supplies of iPhone panels
from an initial plan for about 65 million screens in
January-March. Apple is losing ground to Samsung, as well as
emerging rivals including China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
[HWT.UL] and ZTE Corp (000063.SZ).
NO BIG CHANGE AT OTHER MAKERS
In addition to Sharp, Apple also buys iPad screens from LG
Display Co Ltd (034220.KS), its biggest supplier, and Samsung
Display, a flat-panel unit of Samsung Electronics (005930.KS).
Both LG Display and Samsung Display declined to comment.
A source at Samsung Display, however, said there had not
been any significant change in its panel business with Apple,
which has been steadily reducing panel purchases from the South
Korean firm.
A person who is familiar with the situation at LG Display
said iPad screen production in the current quarter had fallen
from the previous quarter ending in December, mainly due to weak
seasonal demand that is typical after the busy year-end holiday
sales period.
Apple's iPad sales may have suffered amid a weak Christmas
shopping period that hurt other consumer gadget makers as well.
CROWD OF RIVAL PRODUCTS
Apple also faces stiffening competition in tablets from a
growing crowd of rival products from makers including Samsung
with its Galaxy and Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Surface. A
consumer shift to smaller 7-inch screen devices, which Apple
responded to late last year by launching its iPad mini for $329,
are adding pressure.
BNP Paribas expects the iPad mini will eat into sales of the
full-sized iPad, with the mini rise to 60 percent of total iPad
shipments in the January-March quarter.
Looking to cut into Apple's market share in the smaller
segment are Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) with its Kindle and Google
Inc (GOOG.O) with its Nexus 7.
CEO Tim Cook, who is credited with building Apple's Asian
supply chain, has overseen several gadget launches, including
the iPhone 5, the latest iPad models and the iPad mini during
his first year, is under pressure to deliver the kind of product
innovations that wowed consumers during Steve Jobs' tenure to
keep his company's profit growth stellar.
Sharp, which also supplies screens for the iPhone, has been
working with its main banks on a restructuring plan after
posting a $5.6 billion loss for the past fiscal year. To secure
emergency financing from lenders including Mizuho Financial
Group (8411.T) and Mitsubishi Financial Group (8306.T) it had
mortgaged its domestic factories and offices including the one
building screens for Apple.
In December, Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) agreed to invest as much
as $120 million in Sharp and the two companies said they would
work to develop new power-saving screens.
