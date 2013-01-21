* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 7.86 percent on Friday, may open lower in the absence of any federal bond auction in week, ahead of RBI rate meeting next week. * RBI widely expected to lower the repo rate by 25 bps on Jan. 29, but unlikely to cut the cash reserve ratio, a Reuters poll showed. * Dealers have scaled back hopes for 50 bps cut in the repo rate after the RBI governor reiterated his concerns about still high inflation, limited room for monetary easing. * The government's decision to partially deregulate diesel prices is long term positive for fisc, but may push up inflation in near term. * Nomura estimates that if diesel prices are hiked by 0.45 rupee/litre every month until March 2014, it will add around 64 basis points to headline WPI inflation and will lower the fiscal and current account deficits by 0.14 percentage points (pp) and 0.2pp, respectively, in FY14. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)