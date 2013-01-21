* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.18 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was up 0.05 percent. * Asian shares edged lower on Monday, taking a breather after hitting multi-month highs, while the yen touched a new low ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan policy meeting this week amid expectations for bold monetary easing measures. * Foreign investors bought 11.65 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 9.67 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when India's BSE index rose 0.38 percent. * Traders expect more talk of fiscal consolidation in the coming days, even as December quarter earnings reports pick up pace, ahead of RBI's policy review meeting on Jan. 29. * Earnings: NTPC Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Cairn India Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)