* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.18
percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan
was up 0.05 percent.
* Asian shares edged lower on Monday, taking a breather after
hitting multi-month highs, while the yen touched a new low ahead
of the outcome of the Bank of Japan policy meeting this week
amid expectations for bold monetary easing measures.
* Foreign investors bought 11.65 billion rupees of stocks, while
domestic institutions sold 9.67 billion rupees of stocks on
Friday, when India's BSE index rose 0.38 percent.
* Traders expect more talk of fiscal consolidation in the coming
days, even as December quarter earnings reports pick up pace,
ahead of RBI's policy review meeting on Jan. 29.
* Earnings: NTPC Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd,
Cairn India Ltd, Housing Development Finance
Corporation Ltd
