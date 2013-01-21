* USD/INR is likely to open flat around 53.70 levels given euro moves, says dealers. The pair closed at 53.71/72 on Friday. * Senior dealer says trading should be range-bound as U.S. holiday on Monday with RBI's rate move next week the next trigger for rupee. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.22 percent while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading 0.01 percent up. * Most Asian currencies including rupiah, won, ringgit trading lower. See for a snapshot. * The yen sank to a fresh 2-1/2 year low against the greenback on Monday with investors giving the currency a wide berth in the lead up to a Bank of Japan meeting that could see the central bank commit to aggressive reflationary policy. * The euro stood at $1.3323, having been capped by the $1.3400 level in the past week and facing strong resistance just under $1.3500. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)