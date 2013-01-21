BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* USD/INR is likely to open flat around 53.70 levels given euro moves, says dealers. The pair closed at 53.71/72 on Friday. * Senior dealer says trading should be range-bound as U.S. holiday on Monday with RBI's rate move next week the next trigger for rupee. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.22 percent while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading 0.01 percent up. * Most Asian currencies including rupiah, won, ringgit trading lower. See for a snapshot. * The yen sank to a fresh 2-1/2 year low against the greenback on Monday with investors giving the currency a wide berth in the lead up to a Bank of Japan meeting that could see the central bank commit to aggressive reflationary policy. * The euro stood at $1.3323, having been capped by the $1.3400 level in the past week and facing strong resistance just under $1.3500. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday.