* USD/INR extends losses for a third session on some initial fund-flow related selling, says a dealer from a private bank. Pair at 53.68/69 versus 53.71/72 Friday close. * Foreign funds continue to be big buyers of India stocks, having poured in $2.45 billion already in January. * Dealer adds some dollar buying may come in at lower levels with 53.55-53.85 range for session. * Pair has important initial support at 53.60, which is 50 percent retracement of a 51.31-55.89 move and a former major reaction low on Nov. 2. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k.thomsonreuters.com)