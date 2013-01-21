BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent in the absence of a debt sale this week with investors staying cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. * Traders broadly expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Jan. 29 but have pared back bets for a 50 bps after governor Subbarao said inflation still remains high. * The government is scheduled to sell bonds only in the month of February which is likely to keep sentiment positive. * The 10-year paper is seen in a 7.78 to 7.88 percent range until the policy next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday.