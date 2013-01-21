* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent in the absence of a debt sale this week with investors staying cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. * Traders broadly expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Jan. 29 but have pared back bets for a 50 bps after governor Subbarao said inflation still remains high. * The government is scheduled to sell bonds only in the month of February which is likely to keep sentiment positive. * The 10-year paper is seen in a 7.78 to 7.88 percent range until the policy next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)