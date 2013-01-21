* The BSE index gains 0.33 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.26 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd jumps 4.4 percent after posting a better-than-expected 24 percent increase in third-quarter net profit, driven by a higher refining margin. * Oil marketing companies extend gains after the government's decision to allow higher diesel prices: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is up 2.14 percent, Indian Oil Corp rises 1.9 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd gains 2.8 percent higher. * State Bank of India gains 0.6 percent after the bank approves a 30.04 billion rupees capital injection by the Indian government. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)