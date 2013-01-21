* The BSE index gains 0.33 percent, while the NSE index
is up 0.26 percent.
* Reliance Industries Ltd jumps 4.4 percent after
posting a better-than-expected 24 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit, driven by a higher refining
margin.
* Oil marketing companies extend gains after the government's
decision to allow higher diesel prices: Hindustan Petroleum Corp
Ltd is up 2.14 percent, Indian Oil Corp rises
1.9 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd gains 2.8
percent higher.
* State Bank of India gains 0.6 percent after the bank
approves a 30.04 billion rupees capital injection by the Indian
government.
