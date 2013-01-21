* USD/INR recovers to trade higher at 53.86/8650, off 53.63 lows, and vs 53.71/72 last close. * Dealers say oil bids at lower levels pushing pair higher, local shares also off highs, some short-covering also seen. * Pair has immediate resistance at 54-54.05 backed by 54.25-30. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k.thomsonreuters.com)