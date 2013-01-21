BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* USD/INR recovers to trade higher at 53.86/8650, off 53.63 lows, and vs 53.71/72 last close. * Dealers say oil bids at lower levels pushing pair higher, local shares also off highs, some short-covering also seen. * Pair has immediate resistance at 54-54.05 backed by 54.25-30. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k.thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday.