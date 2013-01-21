* Shares in India's Hindustan Unilever fall 0.8
percent, dipping below its 200-day moving average for the first
time since May 5, 2011.
* Falls in Hindustan Unilever come ahead of October-December
results due on Tuesday. India's largest consumer goods maker is
expected to post a 16 percent rise in third quarter net profit
to 8.8 billion rupees, according to StarMine analyst estimates.
* Analysts say comments on volume growth and royalty payments to
Unilever Plc would be key.
* Hindustan Unilever shares have fallen 11.2 percent since Oct.
26 as of Friday's close, after volume growth disappointed in the
July-September quarter as well as on royalty payment concerns.
