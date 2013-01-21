* Shares in India's Hindustan Unilever fall 0.8 percent, dipping below its 200-day moving average for the first time since May 5, 2011. * Falls in Hindustan Unilever come ahead of October-December results due on Tuesday. India's largest consumer goods maker is expected to post a 16 percent rise in third quarter net profit to 8.8 billion rupees, according to StarMine analyst estimates. * Analysts say comments on volume growth and royalty payments to Unilever Plc would be key. * Hindustan Unilever shares have fallen 11.2 percent since Oct. 26 as of Friday's close, after volume growth disappointed in the July-September quarter as well as on royalty payment concerns. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)