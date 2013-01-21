* Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd fell 2 percent after the cement maker reported a 3 percent fall in October-December net profit at 6 billion rupees on Saturday. * UltraTech continues to struggle with capacity utilization and no volume growth, Kotak Securities said in a note, even as market consensus is for higher volumes growth from expanded capacities in the sector by fiscal 2014. * Other cement players fall: ACC Ltd declines 1.35 percent, Ambuja Cements Ltd retreats 2 percent. * Cement makers have been hit by concerns about rising operating costs as the government last week said bulk buyers would pay market rates for diesel. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)