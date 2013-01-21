* Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd fell 2 percent after
the cement maker reported a 3 percent fall in October-December
net profit at 6 billion rupees on Saturday.
* UltraTech continues to struggle with capacity utilization and
no volume growth, Kotak Securities said in a note, even as
market consensus is for higher volumes growth from expanded
capacities in the sector by fiscal 2014.
* Other cement players fall: ACC Ltd declines 1.35
percent, Ambuja Cements Ltd retreats 2 percent.
* Cement makers have been hit by concerns about rising operating
costs as the government last week said bulk buyers would pay
market rates for diesel.
