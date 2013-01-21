* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers, with volumes slightly lower as compared to recent weeks. * The 10-year paper has so far moved in a narrow 7.85 to 7.86 percent range. * Absence of a debt sale this week positive for bonds but investors cautious ahead of the RBI policy next week. * Rate cut of 25 basis points is largely priced in by the market, dealers say. * The 10-year paper is seen in a 7.78 to 7.88 percent broad range until the policy next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)