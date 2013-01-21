BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers, with volumes slightly lower as compared to recent weeks. * The 10-year paper has so far moved in a narrow 7.85 to 7.86 percent range. * Absence of a debt sale this week positive for bonds but investors cautious ahead of the RBI policy next week. * Rate cut of 25 basis points is largely priced in by the market, dealers say. * The 10-year paper is seen in a 7.78 to 7.88 percent broad range until the policy next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday.