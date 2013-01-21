* USD/INR annualised forward premiums fall: 3-month at 7.42 percent versus 7.46 percent previous close, 1-year at 6.27 percent versus 6.32 percent previous close. * Fall in premia in line with gains in USD/INR during the session, says a dealer. * Senior dealer tips forward premia to stay steady; 3-month tipped in a 7.25-7.5 percent band and 12-month in a 6.25-6.5 percent band. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)