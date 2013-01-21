BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* USD/INR annualised forward premiums fall: 3-month at 7.42 percent versus 7.46 percent previous close, 1-year at 6.27 percent versus 6.32 percent previous close. * Fall in premia in line with gains in USD/INR during the session, says a dealer. * Senior dealer tips forward premia to stay steady; 3-month tipped in a 7.25-7.5 percent band and 12-month in a 6.25-6.5 percent band. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday.