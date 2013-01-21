* The BSE index gains 0.22 percent, and the NSE index
is up 0.13 percent.
* Reliance Industries Ltd up 2.6 percent. Earlier in
the session, Reliance hit its highest level since June 10, 2011
after beating expectations with a 24 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit.
* Hindustan Unilever shares up 1.6 percent ahead of
October-December earnings on Tuesday.
* Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1.4 percent after
the Business Standard newspaper reported that the government
might impose a higher excise duty or a surcharge on diesel
sports utility vehicles, citing an unnamed finance ministry
official.
