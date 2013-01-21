* The BSE index gains 0.22 percent, and the NSE index is up 0.13 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd up 2.6 percent. Earlier in the session, Reliance hit its highest level since June 10, 2011 after beating expectations with a 24 percent increase in third-quarter net profit. * Hindustan Unilever shares up 1.6 percent ahead of October-December earnings on Tuesday. * Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1.4 percent after the Business Standard newspaper reported that the government might impose a higher excise duty or a surcharge on diesel sports utility vehicles, citing an unnamed finance ministry official. link.reuters.com/duf45t (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)