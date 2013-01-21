* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 7.88 percent as investors book profits ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. * Traders say many investors have been trying to exit long bond positions ahead of the policy, but positive sentiment due to the absence of a debt sale this week kept prices intact. * Volumes too are lower compared with recent sessions as some traders stay on the sidelines a week ahead of the Jan. 29 policy review when the central bank is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)