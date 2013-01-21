* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2
basis points to 7.88 percent as investors book profits ahead of
the central bank's policy review next week.
* Traders say many investors have been trying to exit long bond
positions ahead of the policy, but positive sentiment due to the
absence of a debt sale this week kept prices intact.
* Volumes too are lower compared with recent sessions as some
traders stay on the sidelines a week ahead of the Jan. 29 policy
review when the central bank is widely expected to cut rates by
25 basis points.
