* January futures contract on India's 50-stock index breached 6,100 level earlier in the day as spot index rose, led by gains in Reliance Industries. * This marked the first time a near-month index futures contract rose over 6,100 level since Jan. 6, 2011. * The premium over spot index expanded to 15 points compared with 10 points on Friday, which dealers attribute to confidence in the earnings season. * Among heavyweight stocks -- Reliance, ITC, Infosys , Tata Consultancy Service have beaten their earnings estimates for the December quarter. * Blue chip earnings this week include Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday, Larsen & Toubro on Thursday and Maruti Suzuki on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)