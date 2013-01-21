* January futures contract on India's 50-stock index
breached 6,100 level earlier in the day as spot index
rose, led by gains in Reliance Industries.
* This marked the first time a near-month index futures contract
rose over 6,100 level since Jan. 6, 2011.
* The premium over spot index expanded to 15 points compared
with 10 points on Friday, which dealers attribute to confidence
in the earnings season.
* Among heavyweight stocks -- Reliance, ITC, Infosys
, Tata Consultancy Service have beaten their
earnings estimates for the December quarter.
* Blue chip earnings this week include Hindustan Unilever
on Tuesday, Larsen & Toubro on Thursday and
Maruti Suzuki on Friday.
