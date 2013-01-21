* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate falls 2
basis points to 7.13 percent while the 1-year rate
down 1 basis point at 7.55 percent.
* Traders say expectations of a 25 basis point cut in key rates
keep sentiment positive.
* The spread between the five-year and one-year rate which had
dropped to 34 bps on Jan. 11 has again risen to 42 bps after
hopes for a 50 bps cut in rates were dashed by the central bank
chief's comments on inflation still being high.
* Traders, however, say some receiving pressure in rates is
likely to continue as swap rates are generally ahead of the
curve and will be 10-15 basis points below the fair value.
