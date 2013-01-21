* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate falls 2 basis points to 7.13 percent while the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.55 percent. * Traders say expectations of a 25 basis point cut in key rates keep sentiment positive. * The spread between the five-year and one-year rate which had dropped to 34 bps on Jan. 11 has again risen to 42 bps after hopes for a 50 bps cut in rates were dashed by the central bank chief's comments on inflation still being high. * Traders, however, say some receiving pressure in rates is likely to continue as swap rates are generally ahead of the curve and will be 10-15 basis points below the fair value. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)