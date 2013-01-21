* Shares in Jet Airways gain 4.3 percent, after Indian
budget carrier SpiceJet swung to a quarterly profit on
Monday, aided by higher fares, sending its shares up as much as
7.6 percent.
* "SpiceJet's result offers a very positive read-through for
Jet's 3Q results," IIFL says in a note.
* Dealers say investors are also hopeful of some traction in
Jet's talks with Etihad for potential stake sale.
* Jet Airways, India's second-largest carrier, is in talks with
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to sell a stake, it said earlier this
month, in what could be the first deal in the sector following
the rule change.
