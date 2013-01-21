* Shares in Jet Airways gain 4.3 percent, after Indian budget carrier SpiceJet swung to a quarterly profit on Monday, aided by higher fares, sending its shares up as much as 7.6 percent. * "SpiceJet's result offers a very positive read-through for Jet's 3Q results," IIFL says in a note. * Dealers say investors are also hopeful of some traction in Jet's talks with Etihad for potential stake sale. * Jet Airways, India's second-largest carrier, is in talks with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to sell a stake, it said earlier this month, in what could be the first deal in the sector following the rule change. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)