Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date November 23, 2017

Coupon 13.875 pct

Issue price 106.668

Reoffer price 106.668

Yield 12.0 pct

Payment Date January 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi & UBS

Ratings B3 (Moody's),B+ (Fitch)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total $225 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0851670652

