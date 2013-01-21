BRIEF-Wendel announces completion of the sale of 3.6 pct of Saint-Gobain's share capital
* REG-WENDEL: WENDEL ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF 3.6% OF SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL
Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date November 23, 2017
Coupon 13.875 pct
Issue price 106.668
Reoffer price 106.668
Yield 12.0 pct
Payment Date January 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi & UBS
Ratings B3 (Moody's),B+ (Fitch)
Listing SEHK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total $225 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0851670652
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
