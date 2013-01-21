Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower FGA Capital Ireland Plc

Guarantor FGA Capital SpA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2014

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 103.04

Spread 193 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofA Merrill Lynch,

Credit Agricole CIB & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

