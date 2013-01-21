Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price 99.879
Reoffer price 99.879
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 36bp
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi & RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
